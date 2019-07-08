Pravin Gordhan does have a pharmacy degree: UKZN

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), the institution confirmed on Monday.

"The office of the registrar at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973. In addition, he received an honorary doctorate in 2003 and the Convocation Award in 2013 from UKZN," university spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said in a statement.