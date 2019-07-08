Pravin Gordhan does have a pharmacy degree: UKZN
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), the institution confirmed on Monday.
"The office of the registrar at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973. In addition, he received an honorary doctorate in 2003 and the Convocation Award in 2013 from UKZN," university spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said in a statement.
Questions have been circulating on social media about whether Gordhan had a university qualification. Some accounts suggested he did not.
Gordhan has come under fire - with the EFF calling for his head - after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found on Friday that the establishment of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" violated the constitution.
