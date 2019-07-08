State capture 'fall guy' denies wrongdoing over Guptas' Waterkloof landing

Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane has denied any wrongdoing in the landing of a privately chartered airplane by the Gupta family at the Waterkloof Air Force base in 2013.

Koloane, who was suspended from the position and later appointed South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands by former president Jacob Zuma, described to the state capture inquiry on Monday his version of events leading up the controversial landing.

Koloane has been at the centre of allegations set out by various witnesses before the commission over the past two weeks. They alleged that Koloane put pressure on them to approve the landing without proper processes being followed.