WATCH | State capture: Bruce Koloane and Jerry Matjila to testify on state protocol

08 July 2019 - 10:12 By timeslive

Former chief of state protocol Ambassador Bruce Koloane and its current chief, Ambassador Jerry Matjila, will take the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday.


Last week, the commission heard testimony from the department of international relations and cooperation's (Dirco) senior foreign affairs assistant, William Matjila. Lt Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi, who presided over the Gupta Waterkloof Air Force Base landing inquiry, and SA Air Force chief Lt-Gen Fabian Msimang also gave evidence.

During his testimony on Tuesday, former transport minister Ben Martins denied having prior knowledge of the Gupta family's plan to land a privately chartered plane at the Tshwane base in April 2013.

