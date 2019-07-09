Politics

EFF says Jacob Zuma not to blame for taxman's mess

09 July 2019 - 11:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema and secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who has questioned Ferial Haffajee's stance that problems at the SA Revenue Service started when Jacob Zuma was president.
EFF leader Julius Malema and secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who has questioned Ferial Haffajee's stance that problems at the SA Revenue Service started when Jacob Zuma was president.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Who would have thought we'd live to see the day when the EFF defends Jacob Zuma in anything? That was the response by many after the EFF defended the former president, when it was insinuated by journalist Ferial Haffajee that the troubles at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) began during his presidential terms.

Haffajee sparked a debate on social media after she shared a link to one of her reports from 2017, where she alleged that former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay's troubles started when he questioned Zuma about his tax affairs.

In her report, she detailed Zuma's four previous encounters with Sars and how Tom Moyane was installed as the new commissioner at that time.

BusinessDay reported last year that Moyane was axed from the service after retired judge Robert Nugent made damning findings against him.

In Zuma's defence, EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee rejected Haffajee's suggestions, saying that the problems for Pillay were mainly because he wasn't properly qualified for the job.

"Problems started when without a matric he became a senior Sars official, established a parallel intelligence unit and lastly when he stole his pension (we all want that arrangement) and got himself re-employed again by Sars without advertisement of his post," he said.

Haffajee responded to Gardee, saying that Pillay does have a matric qualification.

Gardee replied, saying: "Interception of communication can only be done by three intelligence units."

Meanwhile, both Pillay and Gordhan are in the process of challenging public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against them in court.

MORE

Pravin Gordhan challenges another Public Protector report

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers are working around the clock to finish his court application to review and possibly set aside ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan does have a pharmacy degree: UKZN

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), the institution confirmed on ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Gordhan won't take Mkhwebane's 'rogue unit' report lying down

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday he had instructed his legal representatives to consider the public protector’s report and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF says Jacob Zuma not to blame for taxman's mess Politics
  2. Malema on Afriforum case against Zindzi: 'We will defend her with everything' Politics
  3. No need for violence in land process, says parliamentary committee after farm ... Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Bruce Koloane continues his testimony Politics
  5. Pravin Gordhan challenges another Public Protector report Politics

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X