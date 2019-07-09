Malema on Afriforum case against Zindzi: 'We will defend her with everything'

EFF leader Julius Malema has again made it clear that he has Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane's back.

This comes after TimesLIVE reported that Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum laid hate speech charges against Mandela-Hlongwane, SA's ambassador to Denmark, at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday.

Earlier this year, Mandela-Hlongwane created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral.

She was heavily criticised for her potentially "divisive" comments. AfriForum called for her to be recalled and dismissed and now it lodged a complaint.