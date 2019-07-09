Pravin Gordhan challenges another Public Protector report
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers are working around the clock to finish his court application to review and possibly set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings on his role in the establishment of the so-called "Rogue Unit" in the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Mkhwebane on Friday revealed that the intelligence unit, which she said was created during Gordhan’s time as the commissioner, did not have the authority or mandate to establish such a body.
She said that as the commissioner of Sars, Gordhan was the accounting officer and that he was aware of the intelligence unit.
Gordhan’s spokesperson Adriaan Lackay told SowetanLIVE that they have tasked lawyers to bring a court application this week.
This will be Gordhan’s second review application against findings by Mkhwebane. The first one was regarding her report which found that he unlawfully approved ex-Sars executive Ivan Pillay’s early retirement payout at the expense of taxpayers.
“We have instructed lawyers to lodge an urgent review and we have to let the lawyers complete what they need to do. These are serious things and we need to apply ourselves,” said Lackay.
Gordhan’s lawyers, Malatji & Co, last week accused Mkhwebane’s office of failing in its duty to be independent, impartial, dignified and effective.
Mkhwebane said President Cyril Ramaphosa must take disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the constitution and the executive ethics code within 30 days.