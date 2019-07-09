Pravin Gordhan challenges another Public Protector report

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers are working around the clock to finish his court application to review and possibly set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings on his role in the establishment of the so-called "Rogue Unit" in the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Mkhwebane on Friday revealed that the intelligence unit, which she said was created during Gordhan’s time as the commissioner, did not have the authority or mandate to establish such a body.

She said that as the commissioner of Sars, Gordhan was the accounting officer and that he was aware of the intelligence unit.

Gordhan’s spokesperson Adriaan Lackay told SowetanLIVE that they have tasked lawyers to bring a court application this week.