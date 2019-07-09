Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Bruce Koloane continues his testimony

09 July 2019 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE

The former chief of state protocol, ambassador Bruce Koloane, continues with his testimony before the state capture inquiry relating to the Gupta flight landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base.


Last week, the commission heard testimony from the department of international relations and cooperation's (Dirco) senior foreign affairs assistant, William Matjila. Lt Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi, who presided over the Gupta Waterkloof Air Force Base landing inquiry, and SA Air Force chief Lt-Gen Fabian Msimang also gave evidence.

During his testimony on Tuesday, former transport minister Ben Martins denied having prior knowledge of the Gupta family's plan to land a privately chartered plane at the Tshwane base in April 2013.

