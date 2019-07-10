Busisiwe Mkhwebane comes out guns blazing in parliament, takes aim at Gwede Mantashe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane came out guns blazing when she appeared before parliament's justice committee on Wednesday afternoon to present her office’s annual plan and budget.

Mkhwebane sharply criticised mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, albeit without naming him, when she suggested Mantashe didn't understand the powers of her office.

Last month, Mantashe accused Mkhwebane of venturing into political terrain, questioning why she was only investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s donation from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson and not the donations to other candidates who campaigned for leadership positions in the ANC.

Mkhwebane began by outlining the mandate of her office, including that she enjoys additional investigative powers provided to her office by the constitution and a number of laws. She also spoke about the office’s corruption mandate in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act.