Good party welcomes decision not to prosecute De Lille

The Good party on Wednesday welcomed the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute its leader, Patricia de Lille.

The NPA said in a statement that it had declined to prosecute two complaints referred to it by the Hawks concerning De Lille, the former mayor of Cape Town. The Hawks had referred two complaints laid against De Lille to the NPA's Specialised Commercial Crime Unit.

One related to a complaint about renovations done at De Lille’s residence for security purposes, and the other related to a complaint that she had attempted to solicit a bribe some years ago from an unsuccessful potential supplier to the city.

The NPA said that after considering all the evidence gathered, the director of public prosecutions declined to prosecute any person in connection with the two cases.

The decision was welcomed by Good, whose leader De Lille stepped down as mayor of Cape Town at the end of October last year after a lengthy conflict with the DA.

In April this year, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) found the DA guilty of violating the Electoral Code of Conduct for spreading false information about De Lille. The information was spread via their telescripts to voters, and claimed that she had been fired from the DA.

However in June, the Electoral Court set aside the IEC’s determination, and said the IEC did not have the power or authority to make those findings.

Good secretary general Brett Herron said on Wednesday it was shameful and embarrassing that the DA abused the people of Cape Town’s trust and sold them lies to justify their conduct against De Lille, who was democratically elected as the executive mayor of Cape Town.

“The fact is they had to fabricate a case against her because the real reasons are politically embarrassing for them - that they are anti-transformation and she was too busy implementing their promise to fix the apartheid spatial plan and integrate our city. They didn’t really mean what they promised,” Herron said.