Pravin Gordhan under attack: Four must-read articles

From rumour-mongering about his qualifications to implications in the so-called "rogue unit", minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan continues to make headlines.

Here are four must-read stories on Gordhan:

Juju vs Gordhan

On July 3, EFF leader Julius Malema called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Gordhan, saying that the president treats him "as a god".

"Ramaphosa is continuing to treat Pravin Gordhan as a god [who] is not subject to the law like all of us. Above all, like Zuma, he is not protecting the constitution by complying with the remedial action of the public protector," he said.

This statement came after Ramaphosa allegedly told public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane it was premature for him to take disciplinary action against Gordhan, after she claimed that Gordhan acted unlawfully when he approved former SA Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement with full pension benefits.