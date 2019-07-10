Politics

Tom Moyane joins Twitter for 'greater dialogue and discourse'

10 July 2019 - 12:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has joined Twitter under the handle @t_moyane.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has joined Twitter a couple of weeks after bemoaning a fake Twitter account opened in his name.

Moyane posted a video on Tuesday confirming the authenticity of his account. He said he's joining Twitter to take part in the "greater dialogue and discourse".

"I’m very happy to be part of the Twitter community and I’d like to be part and parcel of the greater dialogue and discourse because of a number of things," he said.

Moyane also urged users to join him in the discussions: "I’m now going on, come with me in the greater discussions, have a lovely day."

Watch the video below:

The account, @t_moyane, so far follows 14 people, including Mzwanele Manyi, but not former president Jacob Zuma, and has garnered just over 5,800 followers. 

Here is Twitter's response to its latest recruit. 

