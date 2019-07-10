Politics

'Top politician' solicited funds for ANC event, says former PIC boss Dan Matjila

10 July 2019 - 13:21 By ISAAC MAHLANGU
Dan Matjila.
Image: James Oatway

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila has refused to name a "top politician" who asked him to approach businesses which were funded by the corporation to contribute towards the ANC's January 8 statement event.

Matjila, on the stand at the PIC commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, confirmed that he had asked Lawrence Mulaudzi, a businessman who benefited from PIC funding, to assist by funding the annual event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Lex Mpati to head the inquiry into the corporation's deals, structure and the remuneration of employees between January 2015 and August 2018. Mpati is assisted by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga.

Matjila also confirmed having asked several other businesspeople, who had been funded by the PIC, to help the ANC.

When asked by Marcus if he (Matjila) was comfortable with revealing the name of the "top politician", Matjila said he was not.

Marcus asked: "Why would you see it appropriate as the head of the PIC to pass such a request ... any political party should have contacted them themselves."

- SowetanLIVE

