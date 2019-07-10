WATCH | 'He believes he is above the law': AfriForum to push for Julius Malema's prosecution

AfriForum says it will be putting pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make decisions regarding the prosecution of EFF leader Julius Malema.

In a press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday, AfriForum claimed to have five pending cases against the EFF president.

"It's not about Mr Malema as a person, it's about the fact that he believes he's above the law," said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

Gerrie Nel, the head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit, added that a case was opened against Malema after he allegedly assaulted a police colonel at Winnie Mandela's funeral. Nel said the case docket for this matter mysteriously disappeared and questioned why the NPA had not yet taken action.

This is not the first time AfriForum has threatened to take on the EFF leader. In April last year, it announced that it intended to privately prosecute Malema on charges of fraud and corruption involving On-Point Engineering in Limpopo.