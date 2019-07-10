WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony from Transnet's Janet Walsh

Up next in the state capture commission hot seat is Transnet's acting manager of governance, risk and compliance Janet Walsh.

The Zondo commission is also set to hear evidence from former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard.

Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane's explosive testimony on Tuesday left the country reeling. He admitted that he neglected normal administrative processes to allow the Gupta family to land their wedding guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane in April 2013.