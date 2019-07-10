Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony from Transnet's Janet Walsh

10 July 2019 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE

Up next in the state capture commission hot seat is Transnet's acting manager of governance, risk and compliance Janet Walsh.

The Zondo commission is also set to hear evidence from former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard.

Former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane's explosive testimony on Tuesday left the country reeling. He admitted that he neglected normal administrative processes to allow the Gupta family to land their wedding guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane in April 2013.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Koloane said he abused the power of his office when he put pressure on senior officials to clear the landing at the restricted facility.

The second leg of his testimony on Tuesday differed greatly from his first appearance the day before, when he said he merely asked for officials to expedite the Indian High Commission's (IHC's) application to land at Waterkloof.

Koloane was asked to respond to allegations set out in three charges penned by a disciplinary committee he faced at the department of international relations and cooperation a month after the landing.

At the time, he pleaded guilty to charges that he abused diplomatic channels to facilitate the landing, misrepresented facts to senior officials at the department of defence, and compromised normal processes and procedures.

