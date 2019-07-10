Zandile Gumede supporters say she will go back to work on Thursday

Supporters of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede say they are looking forward to seeing her return to work on Thursday, despite the ANC's directive that she is still on a leave of absence.

The party’s provincial secretary general, Mdumiseni Ntuli, told the media on Wednesday that they had not completed their internal investigation into the charges Gumede faces and therefore did not expect her to return to office.

“She is a member of the ANC who knows that there is outstanding work that is being done by her organisation, and I think that because she was told by the organisation to take a leave of absence she will expect the ANC to tell her that they are done. So we do not expect to wake up tomorrow and hear that comrades have gone to work because, technically, the process of 30 days has lapsed,” Ntuli said.