Zweli Mkhize asked the PIC to fund ANC bash, inquiry told

The request came after the same individual asked the PIC to support the event, and Matjila declined, saying the state-owned asset manager was not allowed to contribute to political parties.

The January 8 statement is a prominent feature on the ANC's calendar and is accompanied by a range of events around the country.

Mkhize was ANC treasurer-general at the time.

Matjila says he agreed to facilitate the request by contacting business people who had received funding from the PIC. This included Sipho Mseleku from the Sakhumnotho Group, Lawrence Mulaudzi from Kilimanjaro Capital and Siyanda Resources chair Lindani Mthwa.

This appeared to surprise one of the inquiry's commissioners, former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus, who questioned why Matjila was involving himself in supporting the request at all.

“Why would you pass on such a request? This would create the impression that you can’t get on the wrong side of Dr Matjila. This is a very compromising role as CEO of the PIC. Why did you pass this on?” asked Marcus.

Matjila responded: “I was simply relaying the message of the senior politician. I told him we [the PIC] are not allowed to do this [fund the ANC]. But he told me to pass this on.”