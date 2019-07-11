Eastern Cape pays out almost R120m in civil claims against police

Police in the Eastern Cape are facing civil claims of more than R2.3bn, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has revealed.

Responding to parliamentary questions from DA MPL Bobby Stevenson, Tikana said the claims emanate from alleged wrongful arrests and detention, assault, defamation, negligence, shooting, search and seizures, and loss/damage to property.

Tikana said for the past three financial years, police in the Eastern Cape have paid almost R120m in civil claims, with a majority of the claims relating to wrongful arrests and detention.

In the 2016/17 financial year, police in the Eastern Cape paid R34.2m in 677 civil claims and in 2017/18 paid out more than R39m in 473 claims.

In the 2018/19 financial year, Tikana said police in the province paid more than R45m in civil claims.

Asked if police are doing anything to curb the number of claims, Tikana said successful and adverse judgments are discussed at their management meetings to create greater awareness among members.

She said they have also recommended that disciplinary action be taken against members found to have been negligent.