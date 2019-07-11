EFF MP hints at legal action after laptop theft charges are dropped

EFF MP Nazeer Paulsen said he was going to take "three legs" out from under the DA "elephant" in the Western Cape following the withdrawal of theft charges against him in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Sporting a small man-bun complete with a scarlet red head band, he briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he heard that the charges had been dropped.

Western Cape MEC for social development Sharna Fernandez laid the theft complaint in 2017, but lengthy delays never saw it leave Court 16 where first appearances are heard.

As speaker of the provincial legislature at the time, she accused Paulsen of stealing a laptop belonging to the legislature. According to Paulsen, his woes started in 2015 when he moved from the provincial legislature to the National Assembly.

The MP previously told TimesLIVE that he wrote to Fernandez about his intention to buy the laptop, which he had been using for some time. However, he received no response.

A string of emails between the two politicians which would have given insight into the allegations was never forthcoming with the prosecution saying that Fernandez could no longer access her old emails following her transfer to her MEC position.

"I wrote to the speaker [Fernandez] to ask her if I could purchase the laptop because it had personal information and other confidential information. I thought it would be easier. Who wants a second-hand laptop? It is like giving second-hand underwear to someone," said Paulsen in a previous interview.

Outside court on Thursday he hinted at litigation regarding slanderous allegations made against him.

"The only relief I have now is that I don't have to spend my time in this place," he said.

"I've suffered serious reputational damage. DA public reps have on Facebook and social media called me a thief, and over the next couple of days this elephant in the Western Cape, the DA, I'm going to take out three of its legs," said Paulsen.