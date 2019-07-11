eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters want meeting with Ace Magashule
Hundreds of supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede have regrouped and gathered outside the ANC's provincial offices in Durban following clashes with police earlier on Thursday.
Pro-Gumede supporters were dispersed with stun grenades outside the Durban city hall and seven people were arrested. They regrouped at Gugu Dlamini Park, before marching to the party's headquarters.
Gumede has been implicated in corruption relating to a R208m tender.
According to Sduduzo Magwaza, a supporter of Gumede, they are demanding a meeting be facilitated with the national office so they can be addressed by the party's general secretary, Ace Magashule.
#ZandileGumede supporter Sduduzo Magwaza says they have gathered outside the #ANC Provincial Offices in Durban to demand that a meeting is facilitated with the national office and they be addressed by ANC secretary general #AceMagashule @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/EOUwRtS2KP— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 11, 2019
"We are doing this because we feel that we have exhausted every humanly possible avenue to engage with provincial leadership."
Magwaza said the ANC's decision to "remove" Gumede was irrational and did not "make sense to a normal person".
This comes after the ANC announced on Wednesday that a directive that she take a 30-day leave of absence from office, pending an internal inquiry into allegations surrounding her, would need to be extended as the investigation had not been completed.
The protesters, under the watchful eye of a heavy police contingent, said they would make their way to Durban Central police station to call for the release of their companions, who were arrested earlier in the day.