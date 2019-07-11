Politics

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters want meeting with Ace Magashule

11 July 2019 - 13:54 By Orrin Singh
Supporters of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gather outside the KZN ANC headquarters in Durban on Thursday.
Supporters of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede gather outside the KZN ANC headquarters in Durban on Thursday.
Image: Orrin Singh

Hundreds of supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede have regrouped and gathered outside the ANC's provincial offices in Durban following clashes with police earlier on Thursday.

Pro-Gumede supporters were dispersed with stun grenades outside the Durban city hall and seven people were arrested. They regrouped at Gugu Dlamini Park, before marching to the party's headquarters.

Gumede has been implicated in corruption relating to a R208m tender.

According to Sduduzo Magwaza, a supporter of Gumede, they are demanding a meeting be facilitated with the national office so they can be addressed by the party's general secretary, Ace Magashule.

"We are doing this because we feel that we have exhausted every humanly possible avenue to engage with provincial leadership."

Magwaza said the ANC's decision to "remove" Gumede was irrational and did not "make sense to a normal person".

This comes after the ANC announced on Wednesday that a directive that she take a 30-day leave of absence from office, pending an internal inquiry into allegations surrounding her, would need to be extended as the investigation had not been completed.

The protesters, under the watchful eye of a heavy police contingent, said they would make their way to Durban Central police station to call for the release of their companions, who were arrested earlier in the day.

MORE

Zandile Gumede mum as eight people arrested after Durban city hall chaos

Police arrested eight people at a protest outside the Durban city hall on Thursday.
Politics
2 hours ago

Stun grenades fly as eThekwini mayor's supporters blockade Durban city hall

Police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters who gathered on Durban's West Street in anticipation of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's return to ...
Politics
5 hours ago

No work yet for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede until ANC probe ends

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, 58, will not return to work just yet as an ANC investigation into her is still incomplete.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters want meeting with Ace Magashule Politics
  2. Eastern Cape pays out almost R120m in civil claims against police Politics
  3. Public protector disappointed by Gordhan's 'personal insults' Politics
  4. Too much infighting, instead of fixing SA: Citizens rebuke leaders Politics
  5. Julius Malema responds to AfriForum in a series of mocking tweets Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X