eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters want meeting with Ace Magashule

Hundreds of supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede have regrouped and gathered outside the ANC's provincial offices in Durban following clashes with police earlier on Thursday.

Pro-Gumede supporters were dispersed with stun grenades outside the Durban city hall and seven people were arrested. They regrouped at Gugu Dlamini Park, before marching to the party's headquarters.

Gumede has been implicated in corruption relating to a R208m tender.

According to Sduduzo Magwaza, a supporter of Gumede, they are demanding a meeting be facilitated with the national office so they can be addressed by the party's general secretary, Ace Magashule.