I did not solicit funds from the PIC for the ANC, insists Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has refuted claims that he requested funding for the ANC from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) when he was treasurer-general of the party.

Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila told the PIC inquiry on Wednesday that he was under “immense” pressure from senior politicians and influential figures to fund transactions. He described having facilitated funding for the ANC at the request of a “top politician”.

Following a request from Business Day to have the name of the politician disclosed, PIC inquiry evidence leader Jannie Lubbe told the commission it was Mkhize.

Matjila said: “I was asked if I could contact some of the people that had been funded by the PIC to contribute towards the ANC’s 2016 January 8 statement [event].”

Mkhize has, however, subsequently denied in a statement that he asked for money on behalf of the ANC.

“I have noted several media reports regarding an alleged request by myself as former treasurer-general of the ANC to the PIC to fund an ANC event,” he said.