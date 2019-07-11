Julius Malema responds to AfriForum in a series of mocking tweets
EFF leader Julius Malema is pleased that AfriForum is not happy with him.
On Wednesday, Malema left social media in stitches after responding to the lobby group with a mocking video.
This comes after AfriForum held a press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday, claiming to have five pending court cases against Malema.
The head of the group's private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel, said a case was opened against Malema after he allegedly assaulted a police colonel at Winnie Mandela's funeral in 2018.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel added: "It's not about Mr Malema as a person, it's about the fact that he believes he's above the law."
Malema took to Twitter, saying he was pleased the "boers" were not happy with him.
Ernst Roets, the deputy CEO of AfriForum, chimed in, saying it wasn't personal.
Julius, it’s not personal. It’s only because of your inclination to criminality and the fact that you act (and are regarded as) above the law. https://t.co/9bl1RMlMZa— Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) July 10, 2019
"You are a small boy and everything about you and your team is small," Malema told Roets.
The pair went back and forth in a war of words, ending with Malema saying that "size matters small boy".