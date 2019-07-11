Politics

Julius Malema responds to AfriForum in a series of mocking tweets

11 July 2019 - 12:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema says he is pleased the 'boers' are not happy with him.
EFF leader Julius Malema says he is pleased the 'boers' are not happy with him.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema is pleased that AfriForum is not happy with him.

On Wednesday, Malema left social media in stitches after responding to the lobby group with a mocking video.

This comes after AfriForum held a press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday, claiming to have five pending court cases against Malema.

The head of the group's private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel, said a case was opened against Malema after he allegedly assaulted a police colonel at Winnie Mandela's funeral in 2018.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel added: "It's not about Mr Malema as a person, it's about the fact that he believes he's above the law."

WATCH | 'He believes he is above the law': AfriForum to push for Julius Malema's prosecution

AfriForum says it will be putting pressure on the NPA to make decisions on the prosecution of EFF leader Julius Malema.
Politics
21 hours ago

Malema took to Twitter, saying he was pleased the "boers" were not happy with him.

Ernst Roets, the deputy CEO of AfriForum, chimed in, saying it wasn't personal.

"You are a small boy and everything about you and your team is small," Malema told Roets.

The pair went back and forth in a war of words, ending with Malema saying that "size matters small boy".

MORE

WATCH | Julius Malema 'urges' July party-goers to go and have sex with their partners

Malema tells Durban July partygoers to go to their hotel rooms and have sex with their partners.
News
2 days ago

Malema on Afriforum case against Zindzi: 'We will defend her with everything'

EFF leader Julius Malema has once again made it clear that he has SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane's back.
Politics
2 days ago

Julius Malema says Twitter is 'divorced from reality' & Helen Zille agrees

As popular as he may be on social media, Julius Malema says it doesn't always reflect reality.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters want meeting with Ace Magashule Politics
  2. Eastern Cape pays out almost R120m in civil claims against police Politics
  3. Public protector disappointed by Gordhan's 'personal insults' Politics
  4. Too much infighting, instead of fixing SA: Citizens rebuke leaders Politics
  5. Julius Malema responds to AfriForum in a series of mocking tweets Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X