Too much infighting, instead of fixing SA: Citizens rebuke leaders

Political parties are losing public trust for squabbling rather than dealing with burning challenges, while the once squeaky-clean SA Revenue Service (SARS) and the public protector's office are also falling short in the eyes of the public.

This is according to the June insights from the South African Citizens Survey, released on Thursday.

Less than half of voters went to the polls in this year’s national and provincial elections, with many giving various reasons for not voting. Citizen Surveys, which conducts the research, said it tested these reasons among a nationally-representative sample of South Africans.

An analysis of the data revealed:

● 82% agree that political parties keep fighting each other and are not solving the problems facing South Africa.

● 69% agree that political parties cannot be trusted to keep their election promises.

● 74% agree that most politicians are corrupt and, therefore, cannot be trusted.

● 78% agree that political parties just want their vote and that afterwards, they will do whatever they want.