Politics

WATCH LIVE | Transnet's former engineer back in state capture hot seat

11 July 2019 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard is back in the state capture inquiry hot seat.

During his testimony in May, Callard revealed that an increase of about R1bn in the cost of 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR) was "excessive and difficult to justify".

Callard said he was instructed in April 2014 by Transnet's then executive finance manager Yousuf Laher to draft a memorandum for the increase in the estimated total costs payable to the Chinese consortium from R3.8bn to R4.8bn.

This was for the controversial purchase of 100 electric locomotives.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission is also set to hear testimony from command centre flight post officer Thabo Ntshisi relating to the April 2013 Gupta flight landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane.

In recorded conversations between the former head of state protocol, Bruce Koloane, and senior defence officials, including Ntshisi, Koloane is heard saying that then transport minister Ben Martins and minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were aware of the flight.

READ MORE:

State capture inquiry hears how billions were spent on 'dodgy' locomotive deals

The state capture inquiry on Wednesday heard how Transnet spent billions of rands over five years to procure locomotives from various suppliers.
Politics
21 hours ago

WATCH | Waterkloof 'fall guy': Gupta wedding saga revealed at state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry has heard more evidence regarding the controversial Waterkloof landing by the Gupta family
Politics
1 day ago

Bruce Koloane says he was wrong to name drop to allow Guptas to land at Waterkloof

State capture-implicated former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane has admitted that he neglected normal administrative processes to allow the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Naledi Pandor to approach Cyril Ramaphosa about Bruce Koloane Politics
  2. Zandile Gumede mum as eight people arrested after Durban city hall chaos Politics
  3. Heads must rolls at 'undisciplined municipalities': Jackson Mthembu Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Transnet's former engineer back in state capture hot seat Politics
  5. I did not solicit funds from the PIC for the ANC, insists Zweli Mkhize Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X