WATCH LIVE | Transnet's former engineer back in state capture hot seat

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard is back in the state capture inquiry hot seat.

During his testimony in May, Callard revealed that an increase of about R1bn in the cost of 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR) was "excessive and difficult to justify".

Callard said he was instructed in April 2014 by Transnet's then executive finance manager Yousuf Laher to draft a memorandum for the increase in the estimated total costs payable to the Chinese consortium from R3.8bn to R4.8bn.

This was for the controversial purchase of 100 electric locomotives.