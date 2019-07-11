Zandile Gumede mum as eight people arrested after Durban city hall chaos

Police arrested eight people at a protest outside the Durban city hall on Thursday.

Speaking outside Durban Central police station, where the individuals are being held, provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said seven people have been charged with public violence, while a journalist has been charged with assault.

"There is a case of public violence that has been opened. On that case seven people have been arrested. There is an assault on police case that has been opened separately."

Mbele said the journalist, identified as Sihle Mavuso of Independent Media, allegedly assaulted a police officer who was trying to move him away from an area where they were doing their jobs.

"One of the police officer's jackets was torn after he was attacked by that journalist."

Mbele said police would monitor the situation closely for the rest of the day.

Earlier, police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters who gathered on Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street in anticipation of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's return to work.