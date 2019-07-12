Politics

Cabinet approves NHI bill despite warnings it could collapse health system

12 July 2019 - 07:00 By katharine child
Health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

The National Health Insurance Bill was approved by the cabinet on Thursday, taking SA a step closer to a major health policy change that could spell disaster if industry warnings are not heeded.

The department of health said minister Zweli Mkhize would announce more details on Friday. NHI was described by the previous health department as providing free high quality health for all.

Most read

  1. WATCH | State capture: Director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen testifies Politics
  2. Violent protests & an internal investigation: Five must-read stories on Zandile ... Politics
  3. Cabinet approves NHI bill despite warnings it could collapse health system Politics
  4. From legal bills to fraud charges: Four Julius Malema vs AfriForum stories Politics
  5. Patricia de Lille on NPA's decision not to prosecute: 'I knew all along I was ... Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X