Cabinet approves NHI bill despite warnings it could collapse health system
12 July 2019 - 07:00
The National Health Insurance Bill was approved by the cabinet on Thursday, taking SA a step closer to a major health policy change that could spell disaster if industry warnings are not heeded.
The department of health said minister Zweli Mkhize would announce more details on Friday. NHI was described by the previous health department as providing free high quality health for all.
