Politics

eThekwini granted urgent interdict against pro-Gumede supporters

12 July 2019 - 13:04 By Orrin Singh
Pro-Zandile Gumede supporters protesting outside the ANC provincial offices on Thursday, June 11 2019.
Pro-Zandile Gumede supporters protesting outside the ANC provincial offices on Thursday, June 11 2019.
Image: Orrin Singh

The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Durban granted eThekwini municipality an urgent interdict against pro-Zandile Gumede supporters on Thursday. 

The high court issued an order interdicting and restraining pro-Gumede supporters - who clashed violently with police on Thursday and left the city in chaos - from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or otherwise unlawful demonstration in the Durban CBD. 

The court noted that the notice of motion would be made final, and any persons wishing to oppose the orders could do so on August 1. 

The court is expected to make further orders on the day. 

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which 62 other councillors have also been implicated. 

Last month the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow time to finalise processes of an internal investigation into the allegations.

The resolution also applied to Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is out on R20,000 bail after being arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.

ANC KZN provincial secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Wednesday, at the end of the 30-day period, told the media that both Gumede and Mahlaba would not be returning to work as the committee which was tasked with the investigation had not finalised its work.

Ntuli said that the process should be completed by the end of the month.

MORE

