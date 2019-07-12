eThekwini granted urgent interdict against pro-Gumede supporters
The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Durban granted eThekwini municipality an urgent interdict against pro-Zandile Gumede supporters on Thursday.
The high court issued an order interdicting and restraining pro-Gumede supporters - who clashed violently with police on Thursday and left the city in chaos - from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or otherwise unlawful demonstration in the Durban CBD.
The court noted that the notice of motion would be made final, and any persons wishing to oppose the orders could do so on August 1.
The KZN High Court in Durban granted @eThekwiniM an urgent interdict on Thursday evening against supporters of embattled #eThekwiniMayor #ZandileGumede following violent clashes with police in the city @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/VkNJMwZE76— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 12, 2019
The court is expected to make further orders on the day.
Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which 62 other councillors have also been implicated.
Last month the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow time to finalise processes of an internal investigation into the allegations.
The resolution also applied to Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is out on R20,000 bail after being arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.
ANC KZN provincial secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Wednesday, at the end of the 30-day period, told the media that both Gumede and Mahlaba would not be returning to work as the committee which was tasked with the investigation had not finalised its work.
Ntuli said that the process should be completed by the end of the month.
Since the PEC's decision to place Gumede on a 30-day special leave, pro-Gumede supporters have on three occasions staged protests outside the ANC provincial offices in Durban.
They are demanding that she be reinstated and have since requested a meeting with the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Meanwhile Gumede reportedly told eNCA that she wanted the party to speed up their investigation so that she could move on with her life.
She also reportedly apologised to her supporters who expected her to return to work on Thursday.
Police confirmed that 29 protesters had been arrested on Thursday following confrontations in which rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades were fired.
Gumede appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in May on fraud-related charges in connection with a R208m Solid Waste Tender in the city where she was granted R50,000 bail.