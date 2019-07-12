From legal bills to fraud charges: Four Julius Malema vs AfriForum stories
The legal battles between Julius Malema and AfriForum are far from over. This was confirmed on Wednesday during a press conference at which the Afrikaans lobby group accused the EFF leader of behaving as though he was above the law.
In turn, Malema said he was happy the "boers" were unhappy with him.
Here are four must-read stories on Malema and AfriForum.
'Malema not above the law'
At the press conference, AfriForum reiterated its plan to get the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute Malema on five charges it has against him.
One of the cases involves an alleged assault by Malema on a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.
Malema defends Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane against AfriForum
AfriForum lodged a hate-speech complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane. This came after Mandela-Hlongwane caused a social media stir in June with tweets about colonialism and land.
The group described her tweets as an example of a "hate-bearing attitude". Malema then told the group he would defend Mandela-Hlongwane "with everything".
EFF's R109,000 AfriForum debt
On June 2, Malema and his party were slapped with a week's notice to pay the group R109,000, which, according to AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel, is one of the five legal bills owed to the group by the party.
This bill was incurred in November 2018 during the EFF's failed attempt to prevent the lobby group from auctioning the party's property.
Julius Malema vs Gerrie Nel
The start of 2018 was a rough one for Malema, who battled AfriForum's Gerrie Nel on charges of corruption and fraud. The group said it believed Malema was a "fraudster" masquerading as the saviour of the poor and, therefore, must be held accountable.
Malema said he was prepared to fight the group, calling it racist.