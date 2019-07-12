From legal bills to fraud charges: Four Julius Malema vs AfriForum stories

The legal battles between Julius Malema and AfriForum are far from over. This was confirmed on Wednesday during a press conference at which the Afrikaans lobby group accused the EFF leader of behaving as though he was above the law.

In turn, Malema said he was happy the "boers" were unhappy with him.

Here are four must-read stories on Malema and AfriForum.

'Malema not above the law'

At the press conference, AfriForum reiterated its plan to get the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute Malema on five charges it has against him.

One of the cases involves an alleged assault by Malema on a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.