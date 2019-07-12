New environment minister Barbara Creecy turns up the heat on climate change

Climate change, environmental degradation and the loss of biodiversity threaten SA’s natural resources, yet more than two million people depend on them for their income, says new environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy.

“When we take into account that each of these breadwinners supports eight to 10 others, we start to understand the true significance of our natural resources,” she said in parliament, presenting a budget of R7.5bn for 2019/2020.

The debate around the Climate Change Bill must focus on “appropriate implementation mechanisms” to achieve a just transition towards a lower carbon economy, while preventing further job losses and power outages, Creecy told a media briefing.