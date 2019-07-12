Politics

SACP will not retreat on anti-corruption pushback fight, says Solly Mapaila

12 July 2019 - 11:22 By Zimasa Matiwane
Former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe, left, and first deputy general secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila stand to sing the national anthem at Liliesleaf, Johannesburg, on July 11 2019.
Former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe, left, and first deputy general secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila stand to sing the national anthem at Liliesleaf, Johannesburg, on July 11 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila says the party will not retreat on its anti-corruption stance, but openly respond to the offensive launched against those fighting corruption.

“We will respond appropriately in the coming days to the offensive launched against those who are leading the campaign against corruption. They are being attacked and state institutions are being abused,” Mapaila said.

He was speaking at Thursday night's gala dinner honouring the Rivonia trialists, who were arrested in 1963 for anti-apartheid activities at what used to be a communist party underground headquarters at Liliesleaf Farm, Johannesburg.

Mapaila reaffirmed the party's support for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. This came just hours after EFF MPs were ejected from the house after heckling Gordhan. "We saw what happened against minister Pravin Gordhan in parliament today ... we want to say to him that we stand in solidarity with you," Mapaila said.

WATCH | Gordhan whisked to safety as EFF MPs charge towards him in parliament

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked away from the podium as EFF MPs charged towards him in attempt to prevent him from ...
Politics
18 hours ago

The communist party has previously accused public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of allowing her office to be used as “a hired gun of the corporate capture agenda”.

The comments came after numerous adverse findings against the public enterprises minister by Mkhwebane, relating to his time at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and in relation to the Gupta family.

He also implored President Cyril Ramaphosa not be deterred by any push back in the anti-corruption fight.

“We appeal to President Ramaphosa not to bow down to demagogic radical economic transformation pushers and stand firm on the perspective of our movement, including his capacity to bring together all facets of our movement behind a common agenda," he added.

SACP says public protector's office has become a 'party political battlefield'

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has taken aim at embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, calling for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to ...
Politics
1 month ago

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker at the event, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, called on leaders of the tripartite alliance to emulate the Rivonia trialists' resolve - “sacrifices today for the greater benefit of our people”.

"Leaders must adopt young people and have mentoring programmes. The only way to train young people is to give them opportunities. Excuses that they are not ready only serves to threaten our future," he said.

Motlanthe added that the ANC and alliance leaders must be prepared to make sacrifices for the betterment of the people.

“They must volunteer and sacrifice their time and do community work … not only for elections, but to have programmes of volunteerism, whereby every weekend and month there would be community activities without using state resources … They must refuse to use these opportunities to give government money to friends and relatives.”

MORE

Q&A with SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila

A report to the SACP has warned that its electoral prospects are too weak to risk going it alone
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Mkhwebane threatens legal action against Mapaila for 'hired gun' jibe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked SACP deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila to withdraw "provocative" comments he allegedly made ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

If need be, we'll take up arms to take over this country, says Julius Malema

From President Cyril Ramaphosa to Peter Moyo and Angelo Agrizzi, EFF leader Julius Malema is spitting fire
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | Gordhan whisked to safety as EFF MPs charge towards him in parliament

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked away from the podium as EFF MPs charged towards him in attempt to prevent him from ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We can't keep bailing out SOEs': Five quotes from Tito Mboweni's budget address Politics
  2. NHI: Doctors will treat everyone, regardless of their ability to pay Politics
  3. SACP will not retreat on anti-corruption pushback fight, says Solly Mapaila Politics
  4. 'Thugs' or 'revolutionaries'? Mzansi reacts to EFF disrupting Pravin Gordhan's ... Politics
  5. New environment minister Barbara Creecy turns up the heat on climate change Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X