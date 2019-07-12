Politics

'Thugs' or 'revolutionaries'? Mzansi reacts to EFF disrupting Pravin Gordhan's speech

12 July 2019 - 10:01 By Jessica Levitt
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked to safety after the EFF disrupted proceedings.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked to safety after the EFF disrupted proceedings.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

There has been mixed reaction from South Africans after EFF MPs charged public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during his departmental budget speech in parliament on Thursday.

EFF MPs said Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech following findings against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane released a report that found that the establishment of a "rogue unit" at Sars was approved by Gordhan, in violation of the constitution. In her remedial action, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take "disciplinary action" against Gordhan.

The public enterprises minister is challenging the report and lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict the remedial orders by Mkhwebane.

Earlier this week, the EFF said its lawyers would be joining the public protector's defence of the court application by Gordhan.

After a 20-minute delay, Gordhan continued with the speech.

While some South Africans have applauded the EFF for standing firm on its stance on the minister, others have criticised the party for the disruption.

Here's a snapshot of the views.

MORE

Gordhan 'surprised' he's being equated to state capture looters

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he is "surprised" that some people are  seeking to "equate" him with those who stole billions of rand ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan under attack: Four must-read articles

Here are four must-read stories on Pravin Gordhan
Politics
2 days ago

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane disappointed by Pravin Gordhan's 'personal insults'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is disappointed at the 'personal insults' by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in court ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We can't keep bailing out SOEs': Five quotes from Tito Mboweni's budget address Politics
  2. NHI: Doctors will treat everyone, regardless of their ability to pay Politics
  3. SACP will not retreat on anti-corruption pushback fight, says Solly Mapaila Politics
  4. 'Thugs' or 'revolutionaries'? Mzansi reacts to EFF disrupting Pravin Gordhan's ... Politics
  5. New environment minister Barbara Creecy turns up the heat on climate change Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X