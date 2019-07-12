'Thugs' or 'revolutionaries'? Mzansi reacts to EFF disrupting Pravin Gordhan's speech

There has been mixed reaction from South Africans after EFF MPs charged public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during his departmental budget speech in parliament on Thursday.

EFF MPs said Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech following findings against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane released a report that found that the establishment of a "rogue unit" at Sars was approved by Gordhan, in violation of the constitution. In her remedial action, Mkhwebane instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take "disciplinary action" against Gordhan.

The public enterprises minister is challenging the report and lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict the remedial orders by Mkhwebane.