Violent protests & an internal investigation: Five must-read stories on Zandile Gumede

Protests, arrests and questions about her return to work. These are the headlines surrounding embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede after she was asked to take a 30-day leave of absence from work.

The ANC's provincial executive committee in KZN instructed her to step down for 30 days after it was revealed she was facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender, awarded in 2016.

Here are five must-read stories on Gumede.

Leave of absence

In June, it was confirmed that Gumede was temporarily stepping down from her mayoral position.

The decision was taken by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial leadership following her appearance in court on corruption charges.

Gumede's case involves claims of criminality, outright patronage and denials of wrongdoing.