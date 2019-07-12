Politics

Violent protests & an internal investigation: Five must-read stories on Zandile Gumede

12 July 2019 - 07:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who was arrested in connection with a R208m tender, has taken a 30-day leave of absence. Her trial is due to start in August.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Protests, arrests and questions about her return to work. These are the headlines surrounding embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede after she was asked to take a 30-day leave of absence from work.

The ANC's provincial executive committee in KZN instructed her to step down for 30 days after it was revealed she was facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender, awarded in 2016.

Here are five must-read stories on Gumede.

Leave of absence

In June, it was confirmed that Gumede was temporarily stepping down from her mayoral position.

The decision was taken by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial leadership following her appearance in court on corruption charges.

Gumede's case involves claims of criminality, outright patronage and denials of wrongdoing.

Internal investigation

After her court appearance, TimesLIVE reported that Gumede would be taking a 30-day leave of absence while the party investigated claims against her.

Decision pending

In the face of mounting pressure on whether Gumede would return to work or not, the ANC remained mum, insisting that investigations were still under way.

ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that the team investigating allegations would look into Gumede's bail conditions and whether they would allow her to do her job as mayor.

Permanent removal

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal called for the government to remove Gumede permanently.

DA KZN spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Mbali Ntuli said she had tabled a motion in the provincial legislature on Tuesday requesting that Premier Sihle Zikalala make Gumede's leave of absence permanent.

Not returning to work ... yet

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary-general Mdumiseni Ntuli on Wednesday announced that Gumede would not return to work just yet, as an ANC investigation was still incomplete.

Ntuli said it should be completed by the end of the month.

Support for Gumede

Gumede's supporters shut down Durban's West Street on Thursday, saying they were looking forward to seeing her return to work, despite the ANC insisting that she was still on a leave of absence.

TimesLIVE reported that what started as a handful of Gumede supporters soon grew to a group of about 100 people. They blockaded the Durban city hall and stopped traffic in the city centre.

Police confirmed that more than 30 people were arrested in the violent protests.

