Politics

WATCH | State capture: Director of Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen testifies

Editor's Note: Feed starts at 10am

12 July 2019 - 09:23 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission into state capture resumes on Friday, with testimony from the director of Neo Solutions, Vivien Natasen.

Natasen is expected to testify on aviation-related issues.

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard testified before the commission on Thursday.


During his testimony in May, Callard revealed that an increase of about R1bn in the cost of 100 locomotives from China South Rail (CSR) was "excessive and difficult to justify".

Callard said he was instructed in April 2014 by Transnet's then executive finance manager, Yousuf Laher, to draft a memorandum for the increase in the estimated total costs payable to the Chinese consortium from R3.8bn to R4.8bn.

