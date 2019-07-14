Politics

Parliament to pay R76m to MPs who didn't make comeback

14 July 2019 - 00:00 By THABO MOKONE and ANDISIWE MAKINANA
Parliament is spending millions on 'gratuities' for MPs who did not return after the elections.
Parliament is spending millions on 'gratuities' for MPs who did not return after the elections.
Image: Anton Scholtz. File photo

Parliament will pay R76m in "loss-of-office-gratuities" to MPs that failed to make a comeback after the elections, but some of them are refusing to vacate state-allocated houses, despite the added sweetener.

The splurge on "gratuities" to MPs who did not return to parliament after the May 8 election was confirmed by Joe Nkuna, the acting chief financial officer, who told a meeting that was discussing parliament’s finances that the legislature had so far forked out R76m of taxpayers' money to top up the retirement packages of exiting MPs

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Parliament to pay R76m to MPs who didn't make comeback Politics
  2. 'New facts' halt extradition of former Mozambique finance minister Politics
  3. EFF MPs must be punished for 'intimidation' of Pravin Gordhan Politics
  4. Court sets aside PAC president's decision to dissolve party structures Politics
  5. eThekwini granted urgent interdict against pro-Gumede supporters Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X