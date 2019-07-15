Politics

Accountability & side-steps: All eyes on Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry

15 July 2019 - 08:50 By Jessica Levitt
Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture commission on Monday.
Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture commission on Monday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Jacob Zuma's name has been dominating trends lists in South Africa as he is set to appear before the state capture  inquiry on Monday, after being incriminated by several witnesses.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The former president has previously slammed the inquiry, calling it "politicised." His lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, has criticised the decision not to allow Zuma access to questions prior to his appearance.

On social media, South Africans have commented on Zuma's appearance, with some saying he is "finally being held to account", while others insist he will "never" implicate himself.

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

LISTEN | BLF leader banned from entering the Zondo Commission

MORE

Hold onto reality as Zuma and his legal team do everything they can to lead Zondo down the rabbit hole

A week of reckoning lies ahead. SA has waited for years to hear former president Jacob Zuma respond to the mountain of allegations that he colluded ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

State capture inquiry: Five key allegations Jacob Zuma needs to answer

Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma mocks his critics on Twitter ahead of state capture appearance: 'I thought I should brighten up your day'

A video clip of former president Jacob Zuma dancing and mocking his critics was posted on social networking site Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Malema warns more disruption aimed at Gordhan Politics
  2. EFF Student Command’s third national assembly in four quotes from Julius Malema Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated testimony Politics
  4. Funny or disrespectful? Mixed reactions to Jacob Zuma's 'brighten up your day' ... Politics
  5. Accountability & side-steps: All eyes on Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X