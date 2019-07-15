Backers of embattled Durban mayor hit out at ANC KZN secretary

A group made up of ANC councillors and branch leaders in eThekwini have called out the party's provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli for allegedly “personally benefiting” from contracts awarded to four companies linked to the ongoing criminal investigations into city mayor Zandile Gumede.

During a media briefing in Durban on Monday, three ANC members, claiming to represent 85% of the branches in eThekwini, said they were not Gumede supporters, but were merely protecting the principle of the matter at hand.

They claimed the party had not followed proper procedures in taking a decision to have Gumede and senior councillor Mondli Mthembu – who are facing graft charges linked to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract dating back to 2016 – take 30 days' leave of absence from office.

Their claims come after four companies - Omphile Thabang Projects, Ilanga LaMahlase Projects Pty Ltd, Uzuzinekele Trading 31 cc and El Shaddai Holdings Group cc – were granted an extension of their contract periods during a sitting of the city's executive committee last month.