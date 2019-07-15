Body designed to protect public servants slated for being 'invisible'

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu has lamented the invisibility of the Public Service Commission (PSC) for public servants.

Mchunu said it was cause for concern that the PSC, a body meant to, among other things, protect the rights of public servants, was unknown by many of the people it was meant to help.

The minister was addressing the PSC strategic planning session at the body's head office in Pretoria on Monday.

Mchunu said the situation was so bad that even some senior public servants at the level of director did not know of the PSC's existence.

"Educating public servants themselves about the commission is very important. If a person at director level does not know of the existence of the PSC, you can see the level of ignorance. So I will argue that you do not take it for granted that you are well known.

"In your strategic planning, you need to come up with plans for educating people about the Public Service Commission and your area of interest. It is very important.

"If you are doing your work and the people you are servicing do not know about your existence, it becomes a big problem. Your profile is very important, from where I sit."

To this end, Mchunu pleaded with the PSC to publicise its work more often than it currently does.

Moreover, the PSC ought to be seen to be active in issues pertaining to public service to improve its profile.

"I would suggest you make regular public statements where you feel it is warranted on developments in the country affecting the civil service. I want to suggest that this area of work in awareness of the public about your work is quite important."

The PSC strategic planning session will continue until Wednesday.