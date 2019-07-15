EFF Student Command’s third national assembly in four quotes from Julius Malema

"If you are threatened by female leaderships, you are no different from those who were threatened by Winnie Mandela."

This is according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who was addressing party members at the EFF Student Command’s third national assembly at the University of the Free State’s Bloemfontein campus on Saturday.

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela's ability to do things perceived to be done by men threatened a lot of people.

Here are four quotes from his speech:

Revolutionary without discipline

"You can teach the mother body one or two things. You must have the capacity to do so. You can't do that if you are ill-disciplined. At the centre of everything else that we are doing, it should be discipline. A revolutionary without discipline is an anarchist and in the EFF we do not subscribe to anarchy."

Education system rejects blackness

"How do we liberate the mind? How do we change the mentality that black people should be servants of white people? The current education system rejects blackness and reduces it to laziness, to sex and alcohol."

They equate us to animals

"They don’t see mathematicians, scientists and IT gurus among us. They see the most corrupt people, who want to take money, buy booze and have sex the whole day. They equate us to animals."

Sharpen your arguments

"The more people question your standpoint on political issues, the more you must stand firm and sharpen your arguments. The reason why people question us is because they are made to believe (we) are less than human beings."