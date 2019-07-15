IN PICTURES | The political allies showing love to Zuma at Zondo commission

On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma began his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

A few of his political allies showed up in support of the former president.

Des van Rooyen and Carl Niehaus were among the first to arrive, while Supra Mahumapelo arrived surrounded by media and police escorts.

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama was refused entry, allegedly for wearing his party regalia.

Mngxitama refused to remove the regalia, arguing that the police must show him a rule that bans party regalia.