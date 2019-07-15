WATCH | Jacob Zuma's first date with the state capture inquiry
15 July 2019 - 12:16
Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, addressed the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday.
Appearing before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for the first time, the former president is expected to name those he accuses of using the commission to discredit him.
Although Zuma has been implicated directly by a number of key witnesses at the inquiry, he doesn't seem worried.
He posted a video of himself dancing and mocking his critics.