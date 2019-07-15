Politics

Zuma’s date with Zondo: will he name his ‘detractors’?

15 July 2019 - 06:00 By Karyn Maughan and Genevieve Quintal
Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Image: Reuters

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture when he appears on Monday, and could name those he accuses of using the platform to discredit him.


It is understood that Zuma’s lawyers have not been communicating with the inquiry since he agreed to appear before it. He has also not prepared a statement detailing his responses to the evidence against him, meaning that those he may implicate have not received the normal notice given to implicated parties.

