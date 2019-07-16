Follow the money: Jacob Zuma faces questions over key departments

Zuma ended his first day at the commission on Monday by denying that he arranged a 2010 meeting with Maseko and members of the Gupta family to discuss the redirection of government advertising spend to the family's media assets.

Zuma could not seem to recall the contents of a phone call, or that he had even made one, to Maseko ahead of his meeting with Ajay Gupta.

In the call, Zuma is said to have instructed him to "help" the Guptas.

In the meeting which followed, Ajay Gupta is said to have instructed Maseko to direct GCIS’s entire R600m media advertising budget into the family’s media interests - which he refused to do.

"I don’t remember because I normally called the directors-general, particularly this one, to discuss a number of issues. I can’t remember making this call. It is natural that they [the Guptas] would want to talk to him. I don’t think there was anything out of the ordinary," Zuma said.

"If such a call is made, would that call have moved away from the normal procedures? Would trying to compel the DG be a wrong thing? I had nothing to do with this discussion with Maseko...I’m sure Gupta can explain better."