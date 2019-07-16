He’s still our No 1, say Zuma’s praise singers

Hailed as the current president of the republic, and praised for his massive infrastructure rollout, Jacob Zuma still can do no wrong, according to his die-hard supporters.

And they were there in force for his first appearance at the state capture inquiry – praising their leader and taking swipes at the commission.

His son, Duduzane, who was supported by his father when he himself had legal woes, sauntered in smiling, while Zuma’s close ally, former co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen, was among the first to arrive in the morning.



