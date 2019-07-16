Politics

He’s still our No 1, say Zuma’s praise singers

16 July 2019 - 07:00 By Penwell Dlamini and Zingisa Mvumvu
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses supporters in a park outside the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Image: Alon Skuy

Hailed as the current president of the republic, and praised for his massive infrastructure rollout, Jacob Zuma still can do no wrong, according to his die-hard supporters.

And they were there in force for his first appearance at the state capture inquiry – praising their leader and taking swipes at the commission.

His son, Duduzane, who was supported by his father when he himself had legal woes, sauntered in smiling, while Zuma’s close ally, former co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen, was among the first to arrive in the morning.

