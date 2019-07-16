Politics

State capture inquiry: Mzansi reacts to day 1 with Zuma

16 July 2019 - 07:23 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former president Jacob Zuma's first state capture testimony dominated news headlines yesterday, thrusting it to the top of Twitter's trends lists.

Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, addressed the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday and is set to testify until Friday.

Appearing before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for the first time, he is expected to name those he accuses of using the commission to discredit him.

According to a BusinesLIVE report, he can choose to answer questions put to him or openly defy a process he clearly regards as illegitimate.

Zuma has previously slammed the inquiry as "politicised", lacking impartiality, biased against him and controlled by shadowy forces he has yet to name.

He insisted there was no evidence that he's done anything wrong.

Meanwhile, social media users took to Twitter to express their opinions on Zuma's first date with the state capture inquiry. Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

