State capture inquiry: Mzansi reacts to day 1 with Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma's first state capture testimony dominated news headlines yesterday, thrusting it to the top of Twitter's trends lists.
Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, addressed the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday and is set to testify until Friday.
Appearing before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for the first time, he is expected to name those he accuses of using the commission to discredit him.
According to a BusinesLIVE report, he can choose to answer questions put to him or openly defy a process he clearly regards as illegitimate.
Zuma has previously slammed the inquiry as "politicised", lacking impartiality, biased against him and controlled by shadowy forces he has yet to name.
He insisted there was no evidence that he's done anything wrong.
Meanwhile, social media users took to Twitter to express their opinions on Zuma's first date with the state capture inquiry. Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
It is getting interesting at the #StateCaptureInquiry! Spies are being exposed. Why was President Mbeki replaced as Chief Negotiator by the NEC at the instruction of foreign intelligence services? So our 1st Premier in Limpopo is a Spy?? Who else Baba Msholozi?? We are all ears!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 15, 2019
A speech writer for OR Tambo. A Limpopo premier. The guy who stood up and called for Mbeki to be recalled (and was supported), the guy you made a minister was an apartheid spy?— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) July 15, 2019
#JacobZuma says his children can't get jobs cause of who he is 😂😂😂 I wonder why the rest of the youth in SA can't get jobs 🙈🙈 is it also cause of parents 🙈🙈— El Presidente (@ReyRamos17) July 15, 2019
#JacobZuma— MoAfrica (@Modikoe_NM) July 15, 2019
▪Mandela had a friendship with the Guptas.
▪Mbeki had a friendship with the Guptas.
▪Rupert told Mbalula that if He fires Pravin Gordhan, they will bring on the economy of the country down.
▪Ngoako Ramathlodi was recruited to work as a spy.
Drop those files baba. pic.twitter.com/poahr087YK
A person who clears their throat and drinks water a lot during a conversation is a lier,manipulator and loves playing the victim most of the time. #JacobZuma #Zondocommission #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/1HZILfP2hF— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) July 15, 2019
"The Guptas were closer to Mbeki... and other former presidents..." - Zuma #JacobZuma #StateCaptureInquiry #Zondocommission pic.twitter.com/DCd5ovTrmO— Aaron (@Aaron_TGM) July 15, 2019
Just because Former Pres #JacobZuma isn't saying what you wanna hear, it doesn't mean he's avoiding getting to the point. Got that?? #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/JRaJYALlyT— Sir'Prudy Matsebula (@Prudy_SA) July 15, 2019
So, Zuma thinks that because he will implicate other parties, the process would be unfair? He was also implicated mos. Zuma must say what he wants to say & stop threatening. What...he's saving this information for a non-existent book? Mothako wa tena. #statecapturecommission— Kgaugelo S. Wa Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) July 15, 2019
I have a suspicion that some minister may be named as part of the spies that foreign intelligence has planted within the ANC, according to Zuma. Y’all know that minister? The one who apparently doesn’t campaign? #ZondoCommission #statecapturecommission— Khudu Thamaga 🇿🇦 🇵🇸 (@Notemash7) July 15, 2019