'Struggling' NPA might need to consider donor funding: Lamola

But he added that it was a sensitive matter that the Treasury would advise on.

“Any kind of funding that comes to the NPA should be insulated from the perception of any kind of capture of the NPA,” Lamola said.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the amount allocated to the investigative directorate was not enough.

“The department of justice has made available R38m, which in itself is not a lot of money considering that many of these are very complex investigations that require a lot of money. These are for startup costs at this stage,” she said.

Batohi said this money would be used to pay for outside legal counsel, who would be used to tackle the complex cases earmarked by the directorate.

Head of the NPA’s investigative directorate Hermione Cronje is expected to announce the first cases that will be tackled by the directorate later this month.

Batohi said they have also applied for money that was recovered as the proceeds of crime in the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (Cara) to help fund this directorate.

This, she said, would be in excess of R200m for the next three years.