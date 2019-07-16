Twitter asks Mbalula what he was doing at the Rupert's after JZ's claim
The state capture testimony of Jacob Zuma on Monday saw transport minister Fikile Mbalula dominate trends lists on Twitter, following allegations made by the former president.
Zuma alleged that billionaire businessman Johann Rupert told Mbalula that if Zuma dared remove Pravin Gordhan as the then finance minister, it would collapse the country's economy. Zuma said Mbalula had been attending a function at Rupert's home.
"One day, comrade Mbalula attended an activity at the farm or home of Rupert and when he saw him, he said 'Minister Mbalula, if Zuma removes Gordhan we'll shut down the economy of the country. You must go and tell him'."
Many reacted with shock at Zuma's allegations about this, accused Mbalula of being an "unprincipled politician who has no backbone", while asking him a string of questions including what business he had with Rupert.
Taking to Twitter, Mbalula neither confirmed nor denied these allegations, but instead told his followers to "wait till I write my book, I will tell it all."
@MbalulaFikile someone was talking about you infront of the Deputy Chief Justice. pic.twitter.com/GzyVrB7SuZ— justiceMthabine (@justicebigM) July 15, 2019
Responses:
Minister Fikile Mbalula must take the country into confidence about the Ruperts claim that if Gordhan is sacked they’ll take the country under. If Zuma is telling the truth, then we must investigate that capture as well— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) July 15, 2019
What was Mbaks doing at the Rupert estate? And why did Rupert feel comfortable making him his messenger boy? 🤔#StateCaptureInquiry— Auxalayo💁 (@nottynxumz) July 15, 2019
Fikile Mbalula doesn't realise the potential he has of becoming a good leader. He is continuously being used by different forces. Get that back bone Mbaks and do you. You tarnishing your very own reputation.— Let's fix a boy child (@Mzooks69) July 15, 2019
Ok, I can't tag him because I like him and might block me 😂.
Mbaks plays the funny youthful jokester to mask a bendy character.— Nomfundo Marele (@NomfundoEngler) July 15, 2019
So kahle kahle baas Rupert and co still runs the show, they can even tell our "Rand" what to do.— Xolani Hlengwa (@Xola_Mashasha) July 16, 2019
Nonetheless Mbaks ubeyonzan ka Bass Rupert ?
So 'Thuma mina' was at play long before Matamela's presidency. Wathunywa u Mbaks wathumeka😂😂😂😂— Sabelo (@sabelo4040) July 15, 2019