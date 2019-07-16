Twitter asks Mbalula what he was doing at the Rupert's after JZ's claim

The state capture testimony of Jacob Zuma on Monday saw transport minister Fikile Mbalula dominate trends lists on Twitter, following allegations made by the former president.

Zuma alleged that billionaire businessman Johann Rupert told Mbalula that if Zuma dared remove Pravin Gordhan as the then finance minister, it would collapse the country's economy. Zuma said Mbalula had been attending a function at Rupert's home.

"One day, comrade Mbalula attended an activity at the farm or home of Rupert and when he saw him, he said 'Minister Mbalula, if Zuma removes Gordhan we'll shut down the economy of the country. You must go and tell him'."

Many reacted with shock at Zuma's allegations about this, accused Mbalula of being an "unprincipled politician who has no backbone", while asking him a string of questions including what business he had with Rupert.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula neither confirmed nor denied these allegations, but instead told his followers to "wait till I write my book, I will tell it all."