Politics

Twitter asks Mbalula what he was doing at the Rupert's after JZ's claim

16 July 2019 - 11:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fikile Mbalula
Fikile Mbalula
Image: Sunday Times

The state capture testimony of Jacob Zuma on Monday saw transport minister Fikile Mbalula dominate trends lists on Twitter, following allegations made by the former president.

Zuma alleged that billionaire businessman Johann Rupert told Mbalula that if Zuma dared remove Pravin Gordhan as the then finance minister, it would collapse the country's economy. Zuma said Mbalula had been attending a function at Rupert's home. 

"One day, comrade Mbalula attended an activity at the farm or home of Rupert and when he saw him, he said 'Minister Mbalula, if Zuma removes Gordhan we'll shut down the economy of the country. You must go and tell him'."

Many reacted with shock at Zuma's allegations about this, accused Mbalula of being an "unprincipled politician who has no backbone", while asking him a string of questions including what business he had with Rupert.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula neither confirmed nor denied these allegations, but instead told his followers to "wait till I write my book, I will tell it all."

Responses:

Investigate Zuma's spy allegations - Des van Rooyen to ANC

The African National Congress must investigate the spy allegations against some of its senior leaders which have surfaced in the evidence presented ...
Politics
4 hours ago

State capture inquiry: Five key allegations Jacob Zuma needs to answer

Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma's first date with the state capture inquiry

Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, addressed the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday.
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated testimony

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear for the first time before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Laws to criminalise racism and hate crimes a priority: Ronald Lamola Politics
  2. Twitter asks Mbalula what he was doing at the Rupert's after JZ's claim Politics
  3. IFP councillor and child shot while driving on N2 Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘We will kill you and your children’: Zuma at state capture inquiry Politics
  5. KZN MPL quits post - after barely a month Politics

Latest Videos

Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
X