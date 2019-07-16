WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma's second day of state capture testimony
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
16 July 2019 - 09:11
Jacob Zuma will spend his second day before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo today. On Monday the former president faced questions about his links to the Gupta family, and their influence on his presidency.
Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be re-purposed and looted during his nine years in office.