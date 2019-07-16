WATCH | Scratchy throat and amnesia dominate Zuma's testimony at Zondo commission

Jacob Zuma's appearance at the state capture inquiry has been littered with amnesia and a constant clearing of his throat.

Similar to his first day before chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday, his testimony on Tuesday frustrated many on social media.

While Zuma was able to answer some questions well, other answers were questionable. A large portion of the former president's testimony was taken up by him clearing his throat, or replying he "does not know" or "can't remember".