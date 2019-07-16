Politics

WATCH | Scratchy throat and amnesia dominate Zuma's testimony at Zondo commission

16 July 2019 - 17:24 By TimesLIVE

Jacob Zuma's appearance at the state capture inquiry has been littered with amnesia and a constant clearing of his throat. 

Similar to his first day before chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday, his testimony on Tuesday frustrated many on social media

While Zuma was able to answer some questions well, other answers were questionable. A large portion of the former president's testimony was taken up by him clearing his throat, or replying he "does not know" or "can't remember". 

READ MORE:

WRAP, DAY 2: Zuma twins support dad as ex-president denies 'state capture'

Former president Jacob Zuma had family support in the form of his twins, Duduzane and Duduzile, as he gave evidence at the state capture commission ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Social media call for lozenges as Jacob Zuma's testimony goes global

While in the hot seat at the commission of inquiry into state capture, former president Jacob Zuma still held his top spot as one of the most talked ...
Politics
5 hours ago

WATCH | ‘We will kill you and your children’: Zuma at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma made a startling opening to the second day of the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on July 16 2019.
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Scratchy throat and amnesia dominate Zuma's testimony at Zondo ... Politics
  2. Thandi Modise cracks the whip in parliament over 'hands-off' ministers Politics
  3. 'Struggling' NPA might need to consider donor funding: Lamola Politics
  4. Treat all kings and queens equally: Mandla Mandela Politics
  5. Water sector needs urgent attention to avoid collapse, says Lindiwe Sisulu Politics

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X