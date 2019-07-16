Water sector needs urgent attention to avoid collapse, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Lindiwe Sisulu, tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the department of human settlements, water and sanitation, says SA's water sector requires urgent attention and more resources if it is to avoid an imminent collapse.

The department was left in a shambles by former minister Nomvula Mokonyane, with most projects stalled and the various water boards in a mess because of governance failures.

Mokonyane was a key ally of former president Jacob Zuma and has received constant mention at the state capture inquiry led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Sisulu highlighted the problems faced by struggling municipalities in her budget vote speech on Tuesday, noting that the nine water boards and the department are owed R14bn by municipalities for raw water and other services.

The sector has been hit hard by ageing infrastructure; an over-reliance on costly consultants; poor water management by municipalities; a shortage of technical staff; and big water delivery backlogs.