Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa promises prudent spending, not 'bling and blue lights'

17 July 2019 - 16:51 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivering his budget vote policy statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday, said the frequent reshuffles of ministers led to instability and misalignment.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivering his budget vote policy statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday, said the frequent reshuffles of ministers led to instability and misalignment.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lambasted frequent cabinet reshuffles under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, saying they resulted in policy uncertainty and a government operating in silos.

Ramaphosa stopped short of calling for an end to the use of blue light cavalcades by his ministers, saying his government would demonstrate prudent use of public money "not  outward shows of excess like bling and blue lights".

Ramaphosa was delivering his budget vote policy statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

"There were frequent reshuffles of ministers and a high turnover of senior managers on both provincial and national level that led to instability and misalignment as well as created instability and confusion," Ramaphosa said of the government he inherited.

He said there was a lack of co-ordination between the different layers of government.

Insults hurled as EFF MP charges towards ANC member in parliament

EFF MP Makoti Khawula had to be stopped from physically attacking ANC MP Khaya Magaxa during a budget vote debate on correctional services on ...
Politics
5 hours ago

"We have slid into a pattern of operating in silos," he said. "This has led to lack of coherence in planning and implementation, and has made monitoring and oversight of government's programme difficult," which, he added, became a deterrent to investment.

In an attempt to display his boldness, Ramaphosa insisted that the presidency was not afraid to act. "This is also a presidency that is not afraid of ideas; a presidency that is re-engaging with the intellectual community to harvest ideas that will take our country forward," he said.

He used the address to detail how his government would be different from Zuma's, adding that the sixth administration of government would speak with one voice. He said there would be prudent use of public finances.

"It will not pursue pet projects that are disjointed and misaligned with national priorities. It will epitomise a caring state that is prudent with public finances and that derives its respect from masses through hard work and not outward shows of excess like bling and blue lights," he said.

'Unpalatable' for key functionaries to fight in the courts: Cyril Ramaphosa to Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone to court in a bid to stay Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that he take “appropriate disciplinary ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa told the house that truancy among his ministers would not be tolerated, saying they would be regularly appearing in parliament to answer questions in the National Assembly and at portfolio committee meetings.

In the last parliament, opposition parties accused ministers of shirking their responsibility to account to parliament, often sending apologies instead of attending question-and-answer sessions.

The president said things will be done differently, and the state will no longer be distant from the people. "The top-down approach is outdated and wholly out of step with the realities we face: namely undoing a legacy of skewed development that is not decades but centuries old," Ramaphosa said, pledging to end fragmentation in government. 

He called for MPs to collaborate across the political divide. 

"The endless focus on petty squabbles, on intra-party politics and on political brinkmanship does not serve our people well," Ramaphosa said. 

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

Zuma special: "the state resources gravy train"

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

Thandi Modise cracks the whip in parliament over 'hands-off' ministers

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has spoken out against the "temptation" for ministers to be "hands-off and ear-off" in the management of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Water sector needs urgent attention to avoid collapse, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Lindiwe Sisulu, tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the department of human settlements, water and sanitation, says SA’s water sector ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa promises prudent spending, not 'bling and blue lights' Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa is 'missing in action': DA's Mmusi Maimane Politics
  3. Don't provoke soldiers, defence minister tells Cape Flats criminals Politics
  4. 'It comes with the territory': defence minister on Jacob Zuma death threats Politics
  5. Insults hurled as EFF MP charges towards ANC member in parliament Politics

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
X