Politics

Insults hurled as EFF MP charges towards ANC member in parliament

17 July 2019 - 11:51 By Qaanitah Hunter
Harsh words were exchanged in parliament on Wednesday after EFF MP Makoti Khawula, pictured, complained about the translation service.File image
Harsh words were exchanged in parliament on Wednesday after EFF MP Makoti Khawula, pictured, complained about the translation service.File image
Image: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi via Twitter

EFF MP Makoti Khawula had to be stopped from physically attacking ANC MP Khaya Magaxa during a budget vote debate on correctional services on Wednesday.

During the debate, presented by minister Ronald Lamola, Khawula complained that the parliamentary translation service from English to Zulu had not been provided. 

Magaxa, allegedly in response, accused Khawula of being dumb. 

This set her off on a tirade and led to an exchange of insults. Khawula called Magaxa a donkey and other names.

"You are calling me dumb … uyimbongolo wena [you are just a donkey].

"I can show you now who is the dumb one," said Khawula in Zulu as she charged towards Magaxa but was stopped by other EFF MPs. 

Eventually, house chair Madala Ntombela intervened, saying what had happened "is beyond me".

Thandi Modise cracks the whip in parliament over 'hands-off' ministers

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has spoken out against the "temptation" for ministers to be "hands-off and ear-off" in the management of ...
Politics
20 hours ago

"Honorable Ma' Khawula you have used very obscene language in the house. Which is totally unacceptable," he said. 

Ntombela said the incident threatened the decorum of the house. "What has happened now is unprecedented," he said. 

Ntombela asked Magaxa to apologise for what he said to Khawula, saying it was unacceptable. 

"Ma Khawula, you have used seriously insulting words. Could you please withdraw what you said and apologise … even though you were offended," he said. 

Khawula apologised but not without talking down Magaxa. 

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini stood up and demanded that Magaxa not be allowed to threaten Khawula again. 

"We have been talking this thing about the language several times. And we all know that Ma Khawula is challenged relating to her languages. So why is it an issue now? We can't have this continuous asking for translation and a clown just comes up and says Ma Khawula is dumb. It must never be allowed," she said. 

Magaxa responded by asking whether it was a privilege afforded to the EFF to call him a clown. 

"Do they have that particular specific privilege?" he asked. 

Ntombela said he didn't know if calling someone a clown was unparliamentary and would consult Hansard and revert back.

MORE

No mercy for 'crooked' prison officials, says correctional services minister Ronald Lamola

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said 32 officials working in correctional centres across the country were disciplined in the past year ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Parliament to pay R76m to MPs who didn't make comeback

Parliament will pay R76m in "loss-of-office-gratuities" to MPs that failed to make a comeback after the elections, but some of them are refusing to ...
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Try touch me': Gordhan snaps back at EFF in parliament

There was a tense stand-off in parliament on Wednesday when EFF MPs approached the podium in an attempt to prevent public enterprises minister Pravin ...
Politics
5 days ago

'Struggling' NPA might need to consider donor funding: Lamola

The National Prosecuting Authority is under huge financial constraints, and justice minister Ronald Lamola said government was seriously considering ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Insults hurled as EFF MP charges towards ANC member in parliament Politics
  2. No mercy for 'crooked' prison officials, says correctional services minister ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's third day before commission Politics
  4. Zuma adamant he did not pressure Barbara Hogan over Siyabonga Gama Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma's 'amnesia' has social media up in arms Politics

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
X