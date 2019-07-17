Insults hurled as EFF MP charges towards ANC member in parliament

EFF MP Makoti Khawula had to be stopped from physically attacking ANC MP Khaya Magaxa during a budget vote debate on correctional services on Wednesday.

During the debate, presented by minister Ronald Lamola, Khawula complained that the parliamentary translation service from English to Zulu had not been provided.

Magaxa, allegedly in response, accused Khawula of being dumb.

This set her off on a tirade and led to an exchange of insults. Khawula called Magaxa a donkey and other names.

"You are calling me dumb … uyimbongolo wena [you are just a donkey].

"I can show you now who is the dumb one," said Khawula in Zulu as she charged towards Magaxa but was stopped by other EFF MPs.

Eventually, house chair Madala Ntombela intervened, saying what had happened "is beyond me".